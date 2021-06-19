Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 165.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $145.42. 10,661,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.