Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 200.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

