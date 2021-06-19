Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

