Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Progress Software stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
