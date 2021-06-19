Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Progress Software stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

