Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,925 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,477,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.