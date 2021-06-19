Prospector Partners LLC Sells 17,970 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Vectrus worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $51.23. 252,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,399. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $600.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

