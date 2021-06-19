Prospector Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cigna by 178.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 342,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,835,000 after acquiring an additional 219,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 100.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, hitting $231.97. 4,244,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.08. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

