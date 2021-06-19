Prospector Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.12. 1,777,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

