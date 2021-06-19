Prospector Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $926,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $5,361,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 248.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 77.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,166. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

