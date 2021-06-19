Prospector Partners LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHIL stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.80. 15,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.22. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $179.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

