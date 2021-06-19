Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of VEREIT worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

