Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 8,163 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $23,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $530.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $562.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

