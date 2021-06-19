Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $281.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

