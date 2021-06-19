Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 263.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $26,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.46. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.