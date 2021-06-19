Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,761 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Yum China worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $270,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

