Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return are concerns. It expects second-quarter earnings of $2.97 per share. Net investment income is projected to decline by $10 million. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.15.

PRU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 549,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.