PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading Down 1.6%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.