Public Mint Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $216,190.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 145.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

