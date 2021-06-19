Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.30 ($112.12).

Puma stock opened at €94.88 ($111.62) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €96.36 ($113.36).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

