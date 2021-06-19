Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of PHPYF remained flat at $$1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27. Pushpay has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

