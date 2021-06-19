Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Increased by Analyst

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for GasLog Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

GLOP opened at $3.21 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

