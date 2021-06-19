Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RVLV. Barclays increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $296,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 770.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 203,243 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

