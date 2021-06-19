Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.93 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

