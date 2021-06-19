Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Qorvo worth $83,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.