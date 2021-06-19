Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $7.90 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $777.77 million and approximately $194.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $7.90 or 0.00021995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,496,107 coins and its circulating supply is 98,462,304 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

