Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,660 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

