Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

NYSEARCA GMOM opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

