Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

