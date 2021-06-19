Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 81.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

