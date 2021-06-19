Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

