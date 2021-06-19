Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 988.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 140,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.