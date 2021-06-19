Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

