R Mark Adams Sells 8,914 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $345,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,692.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $151,831.24.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after buying an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

