Ramsdens’ (RFX) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Ramsdens to a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Ramsdens has a 52 week low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 477.09. The firm has a market cap of £47.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

