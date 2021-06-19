Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $10,205.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

