Raymond James Begins Coverage on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEV. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on The Lion Electric and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

