Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.06. 1,115,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,811. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

