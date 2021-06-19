Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $408,156.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $408,156.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00138195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00180157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,606.94 or 0.99798891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

