RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,873. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.