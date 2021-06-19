Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

