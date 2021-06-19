Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

REL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,919 ($25.07) on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,885.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

