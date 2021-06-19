Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

