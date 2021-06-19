Request Price Tops $0.0740 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00742420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00083967 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

