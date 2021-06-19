Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) & Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -48.10% -33.80% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

31.6% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Nanobiotix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 16.83 -$84.23 million ($0.55) -3.09 Nanobiotix $2.87 million 176.19 -$38.37 million ($1.60) -9.08

Nanobiotix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Nanobiotix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

