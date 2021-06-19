Reviewing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenkraft and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Volatility and Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenkraft and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $430,000.00 13.79 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -44.13

Greenkraft has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenkraft and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 49.37%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Greenkraft beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

