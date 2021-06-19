REVV (REVV) Hits Market Cap of $21.85 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. REVV has a market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $899,996.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00717216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00082775 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

