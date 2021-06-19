REVV (REVV) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083506 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

