RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Purchases $397,176.84 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 900 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $6,075.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 1,998 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $13,066.92.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.39 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

