RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $670.31.

RH stock opened at $653.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.75. RH has a one year low of $242.21 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

