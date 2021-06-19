Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Sutro Biopharma worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

